हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NCB

NCB seizes 3 kilos of synthetic drugs hidden in lehengas, 6 held

A team led by NCB Zonal Director intercepted a parcel containing 3 kg of white-colored crystalline substance concealed in three 'lehengas'.

NCB seizes 3 kilos of synthetic drugs hidden in lehengas, 6 held

Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau busted two major drug syndicates in separate incidents with the arrest of six people and seized 3 kg of high quality synthetic drugs and marijuana.

In the first incident, the Hyderabad sub-zone of NCB intercepted a parcel and seized three kgs of pseudoephedrine, which was concealed in the falls line areas of three 'lehengas' - traditional Indian skirts  the NCB's Bengaluru zonal unit director Amit Ghawate said in a statement.

"The contraband was well concealed and stitched to avoid detection by enforcement agency. The parcel was destined to Australia," Ghawate said in a statement. The NCB swung into action and nabbed the consignor from Chennai.

In another case, four people were arrested at Devanahalli in Bengaluru when they were on the way to Hyderabad with commercial quantity of Ecstasy pills, Methamphetamin and Methaqualone from their possession, the officer said.

The accused are from Vishakhapatnam, Bihar and Hyderabad. Their fifth accomplice was the supplier of high quality marijuana, who too has been arrested on a tip-off, the NCB officer said.

"The syndicate was procuring variety of drugs from supplier based in Bengaluru and sold them in the parties and in pubs in Hyderabad," Ghawate said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NCBDrugsKarnataka
Next
Story

Statehood will be restored in J&K, curfews saved lives in Kashmir: Amit Shah in Srinagar - 10 points

Must Watch

PT5M36S

DGP Iqbal Preet to investigate Captain Amarinder's friend Journalist Aroosa Alam