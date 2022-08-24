NCVT ITI 2022: National Council for Vocational Training, Industrial Training Institutes, NCVT ITI result 2022 is declared. NCVT result is released for the 1st year and 2nd year exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website--ncvtmis.gov.in and check their ITI results online. Candidates will be required to key in their Roll number, semester, and exam system to access the result. Candidates can visit the website to check their result, direct link is mentioned here.

NCVT ITI Result 2022: Here is how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website--ncvtmis.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, you need to tap on the ITI tab.

Step 3: A new webpage will now open.

Step 4: Tap on the NCVT ITI result link.

Step 5: You will now be landed on a new login page.

Step 6: Students are required to enter the login credentials like their roll number, exam system, semester, and other details as asked.

Step 7: NCVT ITI Result will appear on the screen.

NCVT ITI exam 2022 was held for both technical and non-technical courses according to the official schedule released by authorities. NCVT MIS ITI certificate 2022 will be issued to the candidates who will score the minimum qualifying marks in the online exam.