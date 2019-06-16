NDA family look forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the BJP parliamentary party meet in New Delhi and tweeted after the meeting that BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians.

"We, the NDA family look forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians, who have reposed unparalleled faith in our alliance. We shall fulfil regional aspirations and work untiringly for national progress. Here are glimpses from the NDA meet in New Delhi," tweeted PM Modi.

In another tweet, the prime minister assured the people of country that his government will be at the forefront of pro-people governance and will come up with laws to achieve the objective of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’

"We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance & facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'", said the prime minister.

The prime minister also tweeted about the all-party meeting and said that it was fruitful. It is to be noted that this was the first all-party meeting after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results and before the start of Monsoon Session. PM Modi thanked the leaders for their suggestions and said that the leaders of all parties have agreed to run the Parliament smoothly in order to fulfil the aspirations of people.

"We had a fruitful all-party meeting today, the first one after the election results and before the start of the Monsoon Session. Thankful to the leaders for their valuable suggestions. We all agreed on the smooth running of Parliament so that we can fulfil people’s aspirations," said PM Modi.

The meeting was chaired by PM Modi and had representatives of all parties, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and TMC leader Derek O'Brien in attendance. "There should be a discussion on farmers distress, unemployment, and drought. We are not opposed to all those bills which are in the interest of the people," Azad said after the meeting. TMC's O'Brien demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, must be brought immediately in the session.