NEET 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Answer key is expected to be released today by 7 pm by National Testing Agency, NTA as per media reports. According to the latest media reports, the NTA will release NEET answer keys today, August 23, 2022, the preliminary answer key will be available on neet.nta.nic.in today. The NTA has not issued any circulars or official notices regarding the NEET answer key or the result date.

On July 17, 2022, more than 18 lakh students took the NEET 2022 examination for undergraduate medical and dentistry admissions. There has been no communication from NTA regarding the answer key or the result date in over a month.

According to experts, the MCC will begin the counselling procedure for postgraduate studies on September 1. Furthermore, the NMC has requested all medical colleges that intend to register for their UG MBBS course to do so by August 31. According to the NMC standards and timetable, the NEET UG 2022 Result is expected to be announced no later than August 31.

There is currently growing dissatisfaction among students as the release of the answer keys is still pending. With no clarity on deadlines, many people are left with little choice except to wait for information. However, if current reports are to be accepted, the wait may not be too long.