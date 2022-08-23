CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 to begin TODAY - Check guidelines here

CBSE Compartment 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will be commencing with the CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 today, August 23 onwards. Starting from today, students will be appearing for their practical examinations. The CBSE Compartment examinations for all subjects for Class 12 will be held today, August 23. The CBSE Compartment examinations for Class 10 students will be held from August 23 to 29, 2022. According to the official notice, CBSE will hold practical examinations from August 23 to 30, 2022.

The announcement further stated that students who earned a "Repeat in Practical" or RP in their CBSE Result should only take their practical exam. They are not required to take the theory exam. CBSE has also specified that students who have a "Repeat in Theory and Practical" or RB must take both the theory and practical examinations.

CBSE Compartment exam 2022: Here's how to download the admit card

- Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

- On the home page click on the "Pariksha Sangam Portal"

- Click on "Schools" and then on "Pre-Exam Activities"

- Click on the link 'Admit Card, Centre Material for Compartment Exam 2022'

- Enter your user id, password and the given security pin

- Submit, your CBSE Compartment exam admit card will apper on the screen

- Download the admit card and take a printout

CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 - Exam day guidelines

To minimize any form of a rush, students should arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

In the examination hall, candidates should wear a face mask.

Students are encouraged to adhere to all COVID-19 safety standards, such as wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance.

Students must bring their CBSE Admit Card. Students will be unable to enter the exam venue if they do not have their admission card.

Students are permitted to bring a hand sanitizer and a clear water bottle to the exam hall.

Use the first 10 to 15 minutes to go over the question paper that was provided to you.

The CBSE will collate the results following the compartment exams and then deem the student to have passed or failed to depend on their performance.