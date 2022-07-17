NewsIndia
NEET 2022 PAPER

NEET 2022 question paper: Moderate difficult, lengthy Chemistry section, read full analysis

NEET UG 2022: Most students described the NEET exam paper as of moderate difficulty level but claimed that the questions in the chemistry section were lengthy and time-consuming, scroll down for a full analysis of the NEET question paper.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam today, July 17. While over 18 lakh students are now waiting for their NEET 2022 results here is the paper analysis for the medical entrance examination. According to the candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam today, the chemistry paper was lengthy and time-consuming. Most students said that the NEET UG paper was of moderate difficulty level.

NEET aspirants in general claimed that the Physics section in the paper was easy, most questions were NCERT based and no out-of-the syllabus question was reported.

As per various media reports, students also said that the biology section of NEET UG 2022 was very easy and all the questions were based on NCERT book.

CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan's BIG comment on 10th, 12th Results

Sahil Chowdhury, a NEET UG 2022 aspirant told Careers360, that the Biology, Physics section were easy in the paper, however the Physical Chemistry was a bit difficult. "The paper was relatively easy compared to the previous year. Extra 20 minutes provided by NTA was really helpful," the candidate said. 

A total of 18,72,341 medical aspirants registered for the NEET UG 2022 exam that was conducted by NTA today, July 17 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. NTA will soon issue the NEET 2022 answer key and also invite challenges for the same. ALSO READ- CBSE Result 2022 BIG Update- 'No delay' in 10th, 12th results: Edu Minister

