CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th results to be out 'on time', Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's BIG statement- check latest updates
Class 10th, 12th CBSE Results 2022 will be out 'on time' and there's no delay in the process, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, scroll down for more details.
CBSE Result 2022 Live updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (July 17) said that there's no delay in the CBSE 10th, 12th results, and the results will be announced 'on time.' Talking to the media in Kanpur, Pradhan said he had recently spoken to the CBSE officials and there is no delay in CBSE results. "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," as per ANI. As per latest media reports, the CBSE Term-2 results are expected to be declared in the last week of July.
Meanwhile, CBSE students across the country are demanding clarification on the weightage criteria for the CBSE Results 2022. Students stirring an online movement on Twitter demanding the "best of either term results subject wise." ALSO READ: CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2022: BIG UPDATE! Board issues important notice
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 To be available soon on Digilocker
Ahead of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results students have taken over Twitter and have started trending #BestOfEitherTermsSubjectWise demanding that CBSE should choose the best marks from both Term 1 and Term 2 results to prepare the final results.
The CBSE has asked the school heads and authorities/ communication person, to be available at all time for ‘any information it might need.’
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh | There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/5B83250Qey
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022
ICSE class 10th result 2022 were declared by CISCE today
