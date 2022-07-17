NewsEducation
CBSE 10TH RESULT 2022

CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th results to be out 'on time', Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's BIG statement- check latest updates

Class 10th, 12th CBSE Results 2022 will be out 'on time' and there's no delay in the process, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th results to be out 'on time', Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's BIG statement- check latest updates
LIVE Blog

CBSE Result 2022 Live updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (July 17) said that there's no delay in the CBSE 10th, 12th results, and the results will be announced 'on time.' Talking to the media in Kanpur, Pradhan said he had recently spoken to the CBSE officials and there is no delay in CBSE results. "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," as per ANI. As per latest media reports, the CBSE Term-2 results are expected to be declared in the last week of July.

Meanwhile, CBSE students across the country are demanding clarification on the weightage criteria for the CBSE Results 2022. Students stirring an online movement on Twitter demanding the "best of either term results subject wise." ALSO READ: CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2022: BIG UPDATE! Board issues important notice

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on CBSE Result 2022

Live TV

17 July 2022
18:09 PM

CBSE Class 10, 12  Results 2022 To be available soon on Digilocker

17:53 PM

CBSE Result 2022

Ahead of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results students have taken over Twitter and have started trending #BestOfEitherTermsSubjectWise demanding that CBSE should choose the best marks from both Term 1 and Term 2 results to prepare the final results.

 

 

17:53 PM

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 updates

The CBSE has asked the school heads and authorities/ communication person, to be available at all time for ‘any information it might need.’

17:50 PM

CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Websites to check results

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • digilocker.gov.in
17:29 PM

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's BIG comments on CBSE Result 2022 

17:26 PM

CBSE 12th result 2022

Board issues important notice regarding 10th, 12th results 2022, read details

17:20 PM

CISCE Result 2022

While students wait for CBSE 10th result 2022, ICSE class 10th result 2022 wee declared bu CISCE today, read more

17:17 PM

CBSE 10th result 2022

 "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)

cbse 10th result 202210th cbse resultCBSE 10th Resultcbse result datecbse 2022 result dateclass 10 cbse result 2022class 10 cbse resultresult class 10 cbse 2022cbse 12h result 2022CBSE 12th Resultcbse 12 result 2022cbse class 12 result 2022cbse class 12 resultclass 10th result 2022 cbsecbse 10th result 2022 latest update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022