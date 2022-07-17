CBSE Result 2022 Live updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (July 17) said that there's no delay in the CBSE 10th, 12th results, and the results will be announced 'on time.' Talking to the media in Kanpur, Pradhan said he had recently spoken to the CBSE officials and there is no delay in CBSE results. "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," as per ANI. As per latest media reports, the CBSE Term-2 results are expected to be declared in the last week of July.

Meanwhile, CBSE students across the country are demanding clarification on the weightage criteria for the CBSE Results 2022. Students stirring an online movement on Twitter demanding the "best of either term results subject wise." ALSO READ: CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2022: BIG UPDATE! Board issues important notice

