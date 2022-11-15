NEET MDS 2023 exam postponed to March, check revised official schedule here

NEET MDS 2023 Exam Date: National Board of Examinations on Tuesday (November 15) postponed the NEET MDS 2023 Exam that was scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023. According to the official notice released by the board on its official website natboard.edu.in, the NEET MDS 2023 will now be conducted on in March 2023.

Candidates who have registered for the NEET MDS Exam 2023 must note the exam will now be held on March 1, 2022. “Accordingly, in supersession of the schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated 16.09.2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 now on 1st March 2023,” stated the official notice issued by NBE.

NEET MDS Exam is a postgraduate entrance exam for candidates who wish to apply for Master of Dental Surgery programmes. It is conducted for admissions in around 6,200 seats under the 50 Percent AIQ seats and 50 percent seats in state quotas.

Meanwhile, NBE has also postponed the FMGE December 2022 exam to January 2023. The FMGE 2022 Exam has been postponed due to the Delhi MCD Elections.