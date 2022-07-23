NEET-PG 2021: 1456 seats remained vacant despite 5 rounds of counselling

New Delhi: As many as 1,456 seats for the NEET-PG 2021 remained vacant despite five rounds of counselling including a special round, the government told Lok Sabha Friday (July 22). The vacant seats in respect of deemed universities were reverted to respective universities, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. Pawar was responding to a question on whether the seats had remained vacant even after exhausting all the permissible rounds of counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health has been entrusted by the Supreme Court to conduct counselling. ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Aspirants demand second attempt citing irregularities in exam

"The MCC conducted five rounds of counselling for PG seats for the academic year 2021 including a Special Round of counselling. 1456 seats remained vacant. The vacant seats in respect of Deemed universities were reverted back to respective universities," she stated.

Meanwhile, The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling will begin on September 1, official sources said on Saturday. Students who have qualified in the NEET-PG 2022 exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities

