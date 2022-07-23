CBSE Result 2022: Social media platforms flooded with posts after the Central Education Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10th and 12th results on Friday (July 22). While many posted memes around the sudden announcement of CBSE results 2022, several students took on Twitter to express their rage against CBSE for opting for the 30:70 weightage criteria. Students and student activists have now started an online protest against CBSEs weightage criteria for Class 10th & 12th results.

#cbseresults2022 CBSE has choosen a weightage system that has done injustice with students.

This is not at all acceptable.



Request all the parents, teachers & students to unite & raise voice against this injustice with students.#CBSEstudentsWantJustice pic.twitter.com/OvTdFYhfyv — Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) July 22, 2022

CBSE Result 2022: What is the 30:70 weightage criteria

CBSE conducted the board exams in two terms in the academic session 2021-22 viz. Term 1 and Term 2. CBSE released the Term 1 exam results earlier in January and released the final result on Friday (July 22) giving 30% weightage to Term 1 marks and 70 % to Term 2, however, the board did not reveal the Term 2 marks obtained by the students separately.

Why students are outraged after CBSE Results 2022

Several students are expressing their disagreement and disappointment with CBSE results as they consider the 30:70 weightage criteria unjustified for the students who scored good marks in Term 1 examination but their final result 'ruined' because of the weightage criteria.

Students claim that the CBSE was denying the 30:70 weightage criteria for preparing the final results for class 10th and 12th board exams all along but opted for the same to make the CBSE Results 2022.

#CBSEstudentsWantJustice

Good Job @cbseindia29

Student friendly board? Is it?

Not even 50:50 after doing 2 years online classes lol pic.twitter.com/VRCeMcYrN9 July 22, 2022

Students demanded 'best of either term subject-wise' for CBSE Result 2022

Earlier, students were stirring online campaigning demanding the CBSE to take the best marks of either term to prepare the class 10th & 12th results. Students were also demanding clarification on the weightage criteria ahead of their results. ALSO READ- CBSE 12th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, toppers' list and more HERE

Batch 2020-21 students got 80+%

Without giving any exams and 2021-22 batch give 2 board exam still they don't get justice,still cbse cannot give a small relief that was #BestofEitherTermSubjectWise And that was the 100% genuine demand. #ShameOncbse@cbseindia29 @AIJNSA_official — Atharva Singh (@Atharvsingh25) July 22, 2022

Furious students claim that the 2020-21 batch got good marks even after not having board exams while the 2021-22 batch just demanded the best of either term which was not considered by the CBSE. The CBSE Class 12th results were declared on Friday (July 2022) at around 10 am and the CBSE Class10th results were announced at 2 PM on Friday. 94.40% of students passed class 10th board exams while 96.29% of students were declared passed in CBSE 12th result.

