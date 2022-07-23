NewsIndia
CBSE

CBSE Result 2022: Students furious over 30:70 weightage criteria, demand justice, stir online campaign

Students are outraged over the 30:70 weightage criteria for CBSE Result 2022 and are demanding justice stirring online movement on microblogging site Twitter.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Result 2022: Students furious over 30:70 weightage criteria, demand justice, stir online campaign

CBSE Result 2022: Social media platforms flooded with posts after the Central Education Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10th and 12th results on Friday (July 22). While many posted memes around the sudden announcement of CBSE results 2022, several students took on Twitter to express their rage against CBSE for opting for the 30:70 weightage criteria. Students and student activists have now started an online protest against CBSEs weightage criteria for Class 10th & 12th results.

CBSE Result 2022: What is the 30:70 weightage criteria

CBSE conducted the board exams in two terms in the academic session 2021-22 viz. Term 1 and Term 2. CBSE released the Term 1 exam results earlier in January and released the final result on Friday (July 22) giving  30% weightage to Term 1 marks and 70 % to Term 2, however, the board did not reveal the Term 2 marks obtained by the students separately.

Why students are outraged after CBSE Results 2022

Several students are expressing their disagreement and disappointment with CBSE results as they consider the 30:70 weightage criteria unjustified for the students who scored good marks in Term 1 examination but their final result 'ruined' because of the weightage criteria.

Students claim that the CBSE was denying the 30:70 weightage criteria for preparing the final results for class 10th and 12th board exams all along but opted for the same to make the CBSE Results 2022.

Students demanded 'best of either term subject-wise' for CBSE Result 2022

Earlier, students were stirring online campaigning demanding the CBSE to take the best marks of either term to prepare the class 10th & 12th results. Students were also demanding clarification on the weightage criteria ahead of their results. ALSO READ- CBSE 12th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, toppers' list and more HERE

Furious students claim that the 2020-21 batch got good marks even after not having board exams while the 2021-22 batch just demanded the best of either term which was not considered by the CBSE. The CBSE Class 12th results were declared on Friday (July 2022) at around 10 am and the CBSE Class10th results were announced at 2 PM on Friday. 94.40% of students passed class 10th board exams while 96.29% of students were declared passed in CBSE 12th result.

Live TV

CBSEcbse 10th result 2022cbseresults.nic.in 2022cbse result 2022CBSE Resultcbse 12th result 2022cbse. gov. inclass 10 cbse result 2022DigiLockerCBSE class 10 resultcbse result 2022 class 10cbse.nic.in 2022cbse.result.nicwww.cbse.nic.in 2022cbseresults-nic-inwww.cbse.nic.in 2022 class 10cbseresults.nic.in 2022 class 10cbse class 12 result 2022cbse.nic.inclass 12 cbse result 2022cbse 10th result 2022 date10th cbse result 2022cbse.nicdigilocker cbsecbse.gov.in 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan