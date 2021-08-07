हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET PG exam 2021

NEET PG 2021: NBE to reopen registration and correction window on August 16, details here

The candidates who wish to apply for the NEET PG 2021 examination can apply through the official site of NBE- nbe.edu.in. The students need to note that the registration and correction window will remain open till August 20, 2021. 

NEET PG 2021: NBE to reopen registration and correction window on August 16, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released an important notification related to the NEET PG 2021 registration process and correction window. According to the latest notice issued by the Board, the registration and correction window will reopen for the candidates on August 16, 2021. 

The candidates who wish to apply for the NEET PG 2021 examination can apply through the official site of NBE- nbe.edu.in. The students need to note that the registration and correction window will remain open till August 20, 2021. 

Read the official notice here

The official notice also stated that the candidates who are completing their internship between July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria for the exam can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window.

Additionally, candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can also access this edit window to change their category and EWS status during this window, if they wish to do so. However, the students need to note that the window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form.

The decision to reopen the NEET-PG 2021 registration window and edit window comes after many aspirants knocked at the door of the National Board of Education (NBE) seeking help in order to accommodate the latest changes in reservation system directed by the Central government.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEET PG exam 2021NEET PG 2021NEET PG examNEET PG exam datesNational Board of Examination (NBE)NBE
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian Missions abroad, urges them to popularise products globally

Must Watch

PT3M31S

DNA: Lost at the field but won all the hearts; Watch analysis