'Landmark decision': PM Narendra Modi hails govt's '27% quota for OBCs, 10% for EWS in medical seats' move

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Centre’s announcement to give 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

“Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year,’’ the PM said in a tweet.

“This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country,” he added.

PM Modi’s comments came ahead of his address to mark the first anniversary of the National Education Policy, 2020. PM Narendra Modi, at a meeting held on Monday, had directed the Union Ministries concerned to facilitate an effective solution to this long-pending issue, a statement issued by the Health Ministry said.

"This decision would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in postgraduation," it said.

"The present government is committed to providing due reservation both to the backward category as well as the EWS category. The Union government has now taken a historic decision to provide for 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for EWS in the AIQ scheme," the ministry stated.

OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the AIQ scheme to compete for seats in any state. Being a central scheme, the Central List of OBCs shall be used for this reservation.

Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of OBC MPs led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding proper implementation of reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all India quota in NEET UG and PG.

The MPs demanded proper implementation of the system of reservation fixed for OBC and EWS candidates for MBBS and MD-MS courses in the all India quota fixed under NEET.

