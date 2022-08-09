NEET PG 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2022 is expected to begin soon and most likely from September 1, 2022. According to media The Supreme Court, on Monday, refused to stay the Counseling process for NEET-PG 2022 in a plea challenging the decision of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) to not release the answer key and question paper for NEET-PG 2022. The petitioner alleged serious discrepancies in the scores of the candidates who appeared for the test.

Earlier, A plea was filed against the NEET PG Counselling 2022, challenging National Board of Examinations, NBE's decision to not release NEET PG answer key and question paper for the exam held this year. In the the same, the petitioner argued that there were discrepancies in NEET PG scores and the exam conducting body was not giving an opportunity for revaluation.

The plea also mentioned that many big ticket exams like NEET UG also give an opportunity where candidates can challenge answer keys. However, with no such relief available in NEET PG 2022, the petitioners' side asked the court to stay this counselling in the interim.

However, as per Live Law, the court refused to stay this NEET PG Counselling as it believed that if done, it could lead to not so favourable consequences. Hence, as of now, the matter may come be taken up for hearing likely around August 25, 2022, before the counselling actually begins.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 is expected to be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, just like last year. If a similar pattern is followed, then the counselling will be held over several rounds and in every round, a seat allotment result will be released.

Whereas NEET UG 2022 will likely release the answer key this week and the results next week.