NEET UG 2022: Amid NEET UG 2022 Answer key release date, Some fake videos on commencement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Phase 2 registration are circulating on social media creating chaos and confusion amongst students. According to the videos, NEET phase 2 registration for 2022 has already started on the exam's official website, neet.nta.nic.in. However, there is no such information available on the official website. Neither the Ministries of Health and Education nor the National Testing Agency (NTA) have announced phase-wise NEET exam this year.

NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. NEET 2022 result will be announced soon. NEET Answer key is expected to be released tomorrow.

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

- Once released, Candidates can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below

- Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

- Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available

- NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

- Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

- Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

- Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

This year, NTA invited applications for NEET UG 2022 only at neet.nta.nic.in and there was no such term as Phase 1 or 2. The NEET UG 2022 information bulletin too does not mention anything about a two-phase exam.

ALSO READ: AP ICET 2022 Results DECLARED

About 95 percent attendance was recorded in the medical entrance exam NEET, which had received the highest number of applications ever, according to NTA. Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female, NTA officials said. The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on Sunday in 'pen and paper' mode. A large number of aspirational districts were also added for the first time this year.