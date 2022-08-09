NewsEducation
NEET 2022

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA likely to release Answer Key TODAY, check latest updates here

NTA is likely to release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down to check timing and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 08:29 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA likely to release Answer Key TODAY, check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by today, August 9 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and official notification is awaited.

ALSO READ- Indian National Flag: 10 Interesting facts students must know about the Flag

NEET UG Phase 2 Registration: Fake video on social media

Some fake videos on commencement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Phase 2 registration are circulating on social media creating chaos and confusion among students. According to the videos, NEET phase 2 registration for 2022 has already started on the exam's official website, neet.nta.nic.in.... Read more 

09 August 2022
08:28 AM

NEET UG 2022

Over 18 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG 2022 exam to secure an MBBS or BDS seat in the top medical institutes, colleges and universities of India.

08:11 AM

NEET UG 2022

NEET Answer key 2022 is expected to release shortly and once released, students will be allowed to raise objections within against it paying the applicable amount of fee which will be non-refundable.

08:05 AM

NEET 2022 Answer Key

As per the latest media reports, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key today on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, NTA has not issued any official notification about the release date and time for the NEET answer key and an official confirmation awaited.

neet 2022NEET UG 2022NEET answer keyneet 2022 answer keyNEET 2022 resultneet ugneet.nta.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!