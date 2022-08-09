NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA likely to release Answer Key TODAY, check latest updates here
NTA is likely to release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down to check timing and other details.
Trending Photos
NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by today, August 9 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and official notification is awaited.
ALSO READ- Indian National Flag: 10 Interesting facts students must know about the Flag
NEET UG Phase 2 Registration: Fake video on social media
Some fake videos on commencement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Phase 2 registration are circulating on social media creating chaos and confusion among students. According to the videos, NEET phase 2 registration for 2022 has already started on the exam's official website, neet.nta.nic.in.... Read more
NEET UG 2022
Over 18 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG 2022 exam to secure an MBBS or BDS seat in the top medical institutes, colleges and universities of India.
NEET UG 2022
NEET Answer key 2022 is expected to release shortly and once released, students will be allowed to raise objections within against it paying the applicable amount of fee which will be non-refundable.
NEET 2022 Answer Key
As per the latest media reports, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key today on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, NTA has not issued any official notification about the release date and time for the NEET answer key and an official confirmation awaited.
More Stories