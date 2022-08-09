NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by today, August 9 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and official notification is awaited.

NEET UG Phase 2 Registration: Fake video on social media

Some fake videos on commencement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Phase 2 registration are circulating on social media creating chaos and confusion among students. According to the videos, NEET phase 2 registration for 2022 has already started on the exam's official website, neet.nta.nic.in.... Read more