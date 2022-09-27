NEET PG Counselling 2022 Results for round 1 seat allotment TOMORROW on mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Counselling 2022 result for round 1 tomorrow, September 28, 2022. Candidates who have applied for NEET PG counselling round 1 will be able to check the results on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the MCC will announce the NEET PG Counselling Result 2022 tomorrow September 28, however, the committee has not released the timing of the declaration of the result. Once released candidates will be able to check their NEET PG Counselling Round 1 results on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Here's how to check NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on PG Medical Counselling tab available on the homepage

Click on the link to check seat allotment result which will be activated tomorrow

Open the link and check NEET PG seat allotment result

Candidates who will be allotted the seats in 1st round of NEET PG counselling will then have to report/join the allotted colleges from September 29 to October 4. MCC will commence the 2nd round of NEET PG counselling on October 10, 2022.

