NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 choice filling ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee will conclude the choice filling and choice locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 tomorrow, September 25, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2022 exam and have not completed the choice filling process can do so by visiting the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Round 1 counseling registration ended on September 23 however, candidates will be able to complete the choice filling/locking step till September 25 up to 11.55 pm. Candidates will be able to lock the choices of preferred colleges and courses On September 25 from 3 pm to 11.55 pm

MCC will release the NEET PG Round 1 counselling result 2022 on September 28, 2022. Candidates who will be allotted the seats in 1st round of NEET PG counselling will then have to report/join the allotted colleges from September 29 to October 4. MCC will commence the 2nd round of NEET PG counselling on October 10, 2022.