NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to apply here

According to MCC's official schedule, the candidates will be able to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 till 12 pm and the payment facility for the candidates will be available up to 8 pm.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee will conclude the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Counselling 2022 today, September 23, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2022 exam and have not registered for the counselling process can do so by visiting the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Round 1 counseling registration will end today however, candidates will be able to complete the choice filling/locking step till  September 25 up to 11.55 pm. Candidates will be able to lock the choices of preferred colleges and courses On September 25 from 3 pm to 11.55 pm 

NEET PG Counselling 2022- Direct Link

MCC will release the NEET PG Round 1 counselling result 2022 on September 28, 2022. Candidates who will be allotted the seats in 1st round of NEET PG counselling will then have to report/join the allotted colleges from September 29 to October 4. MCC will commence the 2nd round of NEET PG counselling on October 10, 2022.

