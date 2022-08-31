NEET PG Counselling 2022: The NEET-PG counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses, which was scheduled to begin from September 1, is likely to commence from September 19 according to certain reports on Wednesday. Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has already postponed the NEET PG 2022 counselling and is yet to release the revised schedule. Once it is available, the official counselling dates would be released on mcc.nic.in.

As per a PTI tweet, the NEET PG Counselling 2022 is now expected to begin from September 19, 2022, however, an official announcement from MCC is awaited. The report reads, "NEET-PG counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses, which was scheduled to begin from September 1, likely to commence from September 19: Official sources."

NEET-PG counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses, which was scheduled to begin from September 1, likely to commence from September 19: Official sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2022

This year's PG counselling is likely to be held for around 60,000 seats. Students who have qualified in the exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to the all India quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, central and deemed universities.

Earlier, NEET PG Counselling 2022 was scheduled to begin from tomorrow - September 1, 2022. However, to add more seats, MCC postponed the counselling and mentioned that the same has been stalled till September 15, 2022.