NEET SS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) on August 08, 2022. Candidates who have completed the NEET SS application form 2022 may make adjustments or update their form during this time by going to the official website, nbe.edu.in. It should be mentioned that the form must be submitted no later than August 10, 2022.

Candidates who have submitted applications for the exam must carefully review all of the information they provided and, if required, correct any errors before August 10th, 2022. Online access to the application correction window is offered. The officials will soon review all the applications and provide the candidates with their admission cards. The first and second days of September 2022 will see the NEET SS Exam.

NEET SS 2022: How to Edit NEET SS 2022 Application Form

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET-SS‘ Section.

Enter your login credentials.

Your NEET SS Application form will be displayed on the screen.

Open your application form and make changes accordingly.

Once done, submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, various groups will take the NEET SS test on September 1 and 2. According to estimates, the NEET SS test admission card will probably be made available on August 25, 2022. Candidates are urged to visit the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' official website for further information.