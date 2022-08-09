Punjab & Haryana HC Clerks Recruitment 2022: Candidates are invited to submit applications to the Chandigarh-based High Court of Punjab and Haryana for clerk positions. Through the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts' official website at sssc.gov.in, qualified applicants may submit their applications for the positions. This hiring effort will fill 759 positions inside the company. August 6 marked the beginning of registration, which will last through August 27, 2022.

Through this opening, candidates will be hired for a total of 759 positions. In this, there will be recruiting for 126 ESM positions, 35 PHC positions, 78 OBC positions, 165 SC positions, and 355 General positions. The people chosen for these positions will also receive pay and benefits in accordance with Punjab government regulations. ALSO READ: Assam CEE Result 2022 RELEASED

Punjab & Haryana HC Clerks Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must hold a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree from an accredited university or an equivalent. He or she should be computer-literate and have passed the matriculation test with Punjabi as one of the subjects. The candidate's maximum age range should be between 18 and 37.

Punjab & Haryana HC Clerks Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fees are ₹825/- for general category candidates, ₹525/- for SC/BC/OBC/ESM of the State of Punjab, and ₹625/- for PHC of Punjab. The application fees have to be paid online and are not refundable.

Punjab & Haryana HC Clerks Vacancies 2022: Here’s how to apply

Step 1- To apply for these posts, candidates have to visit the official website- sssc.gov.in.

Step 2- Go to Ongoing Recruitment Processes on the home page of the website.

Step 3- Click on the link of Clerk (Subordinate Courts of Punjab) here.

Step 4- In this, click on the link of PROCEED TO REGISTER.

Step 5- Complete the registration process here.

Step 6- With the help of the received registration number and password, you can fill the application form.

Step 7- Fill the application form and take a print out.