NEET

NEET-UG 2021: Teen from Tamil Nadu commits suicide hours before exam

Dhanush had been preparing for the exam seriously and boldly but for the past few days he was anxious about succeeding in exam as it was his third attempt.

NEET-UG 2021: Teen from Tamil Nadu commits suicide hours before exam
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A NEET aspirant from Koozhiyoor village near Mettur in Salem committed suicide just hours before the exam was scheduled to be conducted. As per a New Indian Express report, 19-year-old Dhanush had appeared twice in the exam and was preparing firmly for his third attempt.

But for the past few days, he was disturbed about appearing for the exam and was anxious whether he would succeed or not as he had already failed the previous two attempts. According to the media reports, Nishanth the sibling of the deceased said that for the past few months, Dhanush had been preparing for the exam seriously and boldly.

“But, in the recent days, he was having fear about the exam and succeeding in it and started lamenting himself. Even last night, we encouraged him to write well,” told Nishant. Dhanush talked to his father till 1 am in the night before he committed suicide by hanging in his room and was found dead on Sunday (September 12) morning.

Relatives and neighbours gathered around after hearing about the tragic incident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind his extreme decision.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2021: NTA to conduct medical entrance exam in 202 test cities today, nearly 16 lakh students to appear

