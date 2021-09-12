हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET-UG 2021

NEET-UG 2021: NTA to conduct medical entrance exam in 202 test cities today, nearly 16 lakh students to appear

The NEET-UG exam will take place between 2 PM and 5 PM in 202 test cities today. NTA, which conducts the exam, had recently received approval from the Supreme Court of India to conduct it as per schedule.

NEET-UG 2021: NTA to conduct medical entrance exam in 202 test cities today, nearly 16 lakh students to appear

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical courses on Sunday (September 12, 2021). 

The NEET-UG exam will take place between 2 PM and 5 PM in 202 test cities today. NTA, which conducts the exam, had recently received approval from the Supreme Court of India to conduct it as per schedule. 

The top court had earlier rejected a plea filed by some students that said that NEET was clashing with other exams and called for rescheduling it or deferring the exam.

The NTA has taken adequate precautions for the safe conduct of the exam amid COVID-19 pandemic. The students need to follow the COVID-19-related guidelines and other safety measures introduced by the agency.

Before entering the exam hall, students will be provided with N95 masks and they are allowed to bring hand sanitizer bottles.

Mandatory frisking and dress code are among measures taken by the agency to ensure no student can adopt any unfair means (UFM) to clear the highly competitive exam.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEET-UG 2021NEETNTAMedical entrance exam
Next
Story

School teacher grabs minor girl smears cake on her face, booked under POCSO

Must Watch

PT5M50S

How safe is Drunk and Drive testing?