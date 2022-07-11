NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: Amid students' demand to postpone exam, Indian embassy in Qatar releases schedule for Doha candidates

The Indian embassy in Qatar released the schedule and guidelines for NEET-UG 2022 exam in Doha, scroll down form more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

NEET UG 2022: Amid the consistent protest by NEET aspirants for the postponement of NEET-UG 2022, the Indian embassy in Qatar issued a press release for the conduction of the medical entrance exam. The embassy in the press release stated that the NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17 from 11.30 am to 2.50 pm in Doha, Qatar. The embassy also listed the guidelines for the students appearing for the NEE UG 2022 exam. Indian Embassy's schedule and guidelines for NEET-UG 2022 come amid the continuous online campaigning by students on social media for the postponement of the medical entrance examination.

NEET aspirants across are demanding the postponement of NEET-UG 2022 for at least 40 days citing several reasons including the clash of the NEET exam schedule with CUET. Students claim that the Counselling for NEET-UG 2021 ended in May and NEET UG 2022 is scheduled for July 17 which gave less than 3 months to prepare for the exam. Students also say that the CBSE 12th board exams were concluded on June 15 leaving aspirants with just 1 month to prepare for the NEET 2022 exam.

NEET UG 2022: Latest & Live updates

Recently, students submitted a 19-page memorandum to the education ministry containing issues faced by the NEET aspirants regarding the schedule of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 and their major demands. However, neither Education Ministry nor NTA has commented upon the issue yet and NEET UG 2022 is still scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. 

It is pertinent to note that the NTA has already released the advance intimation slip for NEET UG 2022 providing the information about the exam cities allotted to the students. Notably, more than 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022, making it the highest ever registration number in recent times.

