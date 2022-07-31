NewsEducation
NEET 2022

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET answer key likely TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released at neet.nta.nic.in today, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:40 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET answer key likely TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by today, July 31 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited.

NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates NEET UG 2022

31 July 2022
10:29 AM

NEET 2022

Meanwhile, CBSE has released an important notice regarding compartment exams 2022, read details here.

10:26 AM

NEET Answer Key

While NTA is preparing to release the NEET 2022 answer key, students across the country are demanding second attempt for NEET UG 2022.

10:25 AM

NEET UG 2022

The 8 people arrested by CBI for NEET exam cheating included paper solvers, proxy candidates who impersonated real candidates to appear in NEET 2022 exam. CBI has also arrested the suspected mastermind NEET cheating reacket.

10:21 AM

NEET cheating racket

Just a day after NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022, on July 18 CBI arrested 8 people who allegedly were involved in rigging NEET exam.

 

10:08 AM

NEET 2022- Kerala controversy

In a shocking incident, female candidates at an exam centre in Kerala were asked to remove their innerwears during the checking process, read full report here

 

10:06 AM

NEET 2022 Answer Key

NTA is expected to release the answer key for NEET UG 2022 today at neet.nta.nic.in which was held on July 17, 2022.

neet 2022NEET UG 2022NEET answer keyneet 2022 answer keyNEET 2022 resultneet ugneet.nta.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022