NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by today, July 31 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited.

NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.