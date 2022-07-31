NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET answer key likely TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here
NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released at neet.nta.nic.in today
NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by today, July 31 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited.
NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.
Meanwhile, CBSE has released an important notice regarding compartment exams 2022, read details here.
While NTA is preparing to release the NEET 2022 answer key, students across the country are demanding second attempt for NEET UG 2022.
Students and parents given letter to @DG_NTA regarding mistakes and irregularities happened during yesterday. NTA must look into this matter, why due to irresponsibility of authority student will suffer?#NEETUG2022 #NEETUG #NEET2022 #NEETUGSecondAttempt pic.twitter.com/P51OjxYdjv
— VINEET DOSHI(CHACHU) (@CHACHA_BOL_RAHA) July 18, 2022
The 8 people arrested by CBI for NEET exam cheating included paper solvers, proxy candidates who impersonated real candidates to appear in NEET 2022 exam. CBI has also arrested the suspected mastermind NEET cheating reacket.
Just a day after NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022, on July 18 CBI arrested 8 people who allegedly were involved in rigging NEET exam.
In a shocking incident, female candidates at an exam centre in Kerala were asked to remove their innerwears during the checking process, read full report here
NTA is expected to release the answer key for NEET UG 2022 today at neet.nta.nic.in which was held on July 17, 2022.
