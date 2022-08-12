MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has concluded the Common Entrance Test 2022 for the PCM group today, August 11, 2022. All applicants took the CET exam for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group online (computer-based) from August 5 to August 11. The State CET Cell will soon release the answer key on cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website. To get the Maharashtra CET 2022 PCM answer key, question paper, and response sheet from the official website, candidates must log in using their credentials.

The MHT CET 2022 PCM answer key release date has not been made official by Cell. Candidates will have the opportunity to object to the MHT CET answer key 2022 once it has been made public. ALSO READ: Telangana TS EAMCET Result 2022 likely to be released TODAY

MHT CET Answer Key 2022 PCM Group: Here’s how To download

Visit the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the 'MHT CET answer key 2022 PCM group' link

Key in your login credentials and hit the submit tab

The MHT CET answer key will be displayed on the screen

Verify your responses with the answers mentioned in the preliminary key

Download the CET answer key PDF and print a hard copy for future use.

The MHT CET final answer key and result will be released when the subject experts have reviewed the complaints made. The MHT CET preliminary key allows applicants to estimate their likely scores. Candidates need to have their Maharashtra CET roll number and date of birth to download the answer key.











