NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam that was conducted on July 17, 2022. Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of result/ answer key yet.

NEET UG 2022 Tiebreaker

In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET UG 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by,

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test,

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by

Candidate Older in Age, followed by Application Number in ascending order.

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India on July 17. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam. Out of the total candidates, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender.

