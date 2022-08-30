NewsIndia
NEET UG EXAM

NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be RELEASED TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in- Here's how to download

NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key today, August 30 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the timings and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key today, 30 August. As per the NTA schedule NEET 2022 answer key will be released today, August 30 and NEET results will be out on September 7. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.

Check live and latest updates on NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to download

- Visit the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click submit.

- Download the answer key and calculate score.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still, the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter- READ HERE

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

