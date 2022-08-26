CUET PG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slips are likely to be released today, on August 26, 2022 by National Testing Agency, NTA. According to the media reports, the CUET PG Exam City slips download link would be activated today on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. If the CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip is released today, it will include all important information such as the exam date and location. Candidates are advised that the NTA has not verified an official date for CUET PG slips; nonetheless, because the exam is scheduled to begin in the next few days, these exam city slips are expected today.

It should be noted that CUET PG Admit Card 2022 differs from CUET PG Exam City Slips. According to NTA policy, an exam city slip identifying the exam date and location is usually published first to allow students to make required arrangements. The CUET PG admit card will be available only after the exam city slips are released. This admit card will contain extra and more relevant information such as the exam place, date, and timings, which are critical for all candidates to know. ALSO READ: TS EdCET 2022: TSCHE Results releasing SOON on edcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi- Here’s how to check

CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip: Important Date

Title Details CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slips Likely on August 26, 2022 (Today) CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Likely by August 28, 2022 CUET PG 2022 Exam Date(s) September 1 to 11, 2022 Official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates are reminded that, according to the most recent NTA updates, the CUET PG 2022 test will be held from September 1 to 11, 2022. Approximately 3.5 lakh students are anticipated to take this exam for admission to various programmes at colleges across the country.