NEET UG 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Result has been released by NTA, NTA NEET UG 2022 result is available on the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, NTA released NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA has activated the direct link to check NEET Result 2021 link. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to view NEET marks.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Login and download your scorecard.

Students are reminded that the NTA NEET Answer Key, Response Sheets have already been provided and that everyone had the opportunity to voice objections on the same before the announcement of the NEET UG Results 2022. These results can also be verified using the NEET Admit Card 2022, much like the key.