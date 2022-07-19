NEET UG 2022: Shocking incidents of irregularities in exam, read details here

NEET UG 2022: Just a day after the NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 examination on July 17, the medical entrance examination has been surrounded by the shocking news of cheating and controversies emerging from all across the country. While CBI arrested 8 people who were allegedly involved in a NEET paper cheating racket, reports of changing of papers in less than an hour of commencement of examination are all over the social media from Rajasthan. While the busting of the cheating racket and exchange of papers come as shocking news to aspirants, an awful incident has come forth where at a private educational institution in Kerala's Kollam district female candidates had to remove part of their undergarments to be allowed to write the exam.

NEET paper irregularities in Rajasthan

Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal on his Twitter claimed that the NEET UG 2022 exam was being conducted even after the scheduled time of conclusion in the Kuchaman City of Nagaur district. Beniwal has demanded a high-level investigation in the matter.

According to Beniwal's tweet in St. Paul's School located in Kuchaman of Nagaur district, the exam was conducted after the deadline of conclusion og NEET UG 2022 which was 5.20 pm on July 17.

According to media reports, the irregularity in the conduction of NEET UG 2022 happened as NEET question papers of Hindi medium students were peovided with the English mediun paper hence the students were given extra time to compensate their loss.

NEET UG 2022 Kerala controversy

Young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a private educational institution in Kollam district of Kerala on Sunday (July 17) suffered a humiliating experience when they had to remove part of their undergarments to be allowed to write the exam.

According to the father of one such 17-year-old girl, who was sitting for her first ever NEET exam, his daughter is yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour long exam without a brassiere, reported PTI

We've written to NTA & Centre expressing our disapproval of such action. They should make their instructions precisely to avoid misinterpretation by their officials...We've to ensure that a student's psychological condition isn't hampered:Kerala Higher Education Min R Bindu(18.7) https://t.co/D9o3Oa5BjW pic.twitter.com/bwitxJbeeS — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

CBI arrests NEET cheating racket

The CBI arrested 8 people for NEET examination rigging. 8 people arrested by the central agency included the suspected mastermind and paper solvers who allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, officials said, as per PTI reports.

Over 18 lakh students registered for the NEET UG 2022 examination which was conducted on July 17 amid aspirants' heavy demand to postpone the NEET. Neither NTA nor Education ministry has reacted upon the irregularities and humiliating incidents of awful checking of female candidates at centres in Kerala.

