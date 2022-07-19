NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Cheating racket busted, CBI arrests suspected mastermind among 8 others, check latest developments here
The CBI arrested 8 people for NEET examination rigging.. 8 people arrested by the central agency included the suspected mastermind and paper solvers who allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, officials said, as per PTI reports.
Trending Photos
NEET UG 2022 Cheating LIVE: The CBI arrested 8 people for NEET examination rigging.. 8 people arrested by the central agency included the suspected mastermind and paper solvers who allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, officials said, as per PTI reports.
The central agency received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate candidates in the NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, the FIR alleged, reported PTI. Read more
Also read- JEE Main 2022: Unsatisfied with 99.9 percentile, JEE Topper to retake exam
The NTA conducted NEET UG 2022 exam on Sunday (July 17) and over 18 lakh students registered for the medical entrance examination. The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities. The NTA will soon release results for NEET UG 2022.
Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on NEET cheating case
NEET exam rigging
Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal on his twitter claimed that the NEET UG 2022 exam was being conducted even after the scheduled time of conclusion in the Kuchaman City of Nagaur district. Beniwal has demanded high level investigation in the matter.
आज नागौर जिले के कुचामन में स्थित सेंट पोल्स स्कूल में नीट -2022 की परीक्षा अभी भी चल रही है जबकि पेपर पूर्ण होने का समय शाम को 05:20 ही था ऐसे में मामला संज्ञान में आने के बाद तत्काल जिला कलक्टर व जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक से दूरभाष पर वार्ता की
1/1
— HANUMAN BENIWAL (@hanumanbeniwal) July 17, 2022
NEET UG 2022
In shocking developments, reports of changing of NEET paper have emerged from Rajasthan's Nagaur district.
NEET UG 2022
While CBI busted the NEET cheating racket, many aspirants are demanding for second attempt for NEET UG 2022 exam
Students and parents given letter to @DG_NTA regarding mistakes and irregularities happened during yesterday. NTA must look into this matter, why due to irresponsibility of authority student will suffer?#NEETUG2022 #NEETUG #NEET2022 #NEETUGSecondAttempt pic.twitter.com/P51OjxYdjv
— VINEET DOSHI(CHACHU) (@CHACHA_BOL_RAHA) July 18, 2022
NEET UG 2022
The 8 people arrested by CBI for NEET exam cheating included paper solvers, proxy candidates who impersonated real candidates to appear in NEET 2022 exam. CBI has also arrested the suspected mastermind NEET cheating reacket.
NEET UG 2022
The 8 people arrested by CBI for NEET exam cheating included paper solvers, proxy candidates who impersonated real candidates to appear in NEET 2022 exam. CBI has also arrested the suspected mastermind NEET cheating reacket.
NEET cheating racket
Just day after NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022, CBI arrested 8 people who allegedly were involved in rigging NEET exam.
More Stories