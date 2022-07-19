NEET UG 2022 Cheating LIVE: The CBI arrested 8 people for NEET examination rigging.. 8 people arrested by the central agency included the suspected mastermind and paper solvers who allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, officials said, as per PTI reports.

The central agency received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate candidates in the NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, the FIR alleged, reported PTI. Read more

The NTA conducted NEET UG 2022 exam on Sunday (July 17) and over 18 lakh students registered for the medical entrance examination. The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities. The NTA will soon release results for NEET UG 2022.

