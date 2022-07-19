NEET UG 2022: Several Muslim female students who went to take the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exams in Rajasthan's Kota and Maharashtra's Washim on Sunday faced trouble because they wore hijab. In Kota, Muslim students were stopped at the Modi College entrance and asked to remove their hijabs. This sparked a fight between students and police outside the center. The observer was called up, and the students were allowed to enter the premises only after they signed a written agreement that if any kind of misconduct was recorded during the examination, he would be held accountable.

While students from Kota were allowed to take the exams in their hijabs following a commotion, several students from Washim were forced to remove their hijabs before taking the exams. The students were escorted out of the Matoshri Shantabai Gote College Mahavidyalaya examination hall, and their hijabs were forcibly removed. The Muslim community was outraged, and a large crowd gathered outside the campus. For the safety of other students, the police superintendent formed a task force outside the college. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022: CBI Arrests 8 people for rigging, check details

NEET UG Exam 2022 Dress Code

Candidates were advised to dress casually and in weather-appropriate attire, according to the National Testing Agency's official guidelines. However, avoid wearing light-colored clothing with full sleeves during the NEET exam. Aspirants were not permitted to wear shoes. While students may dress in traditional or culturally appropriate attire, they must arrive at the NEET exam center at least two hours before the reporting time to allow for proper checking.

The National Testing Agency has administered the country's largest medical entrance exam (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) (NTA). Exam centers have been established in 497 cities across the country, including 25 in Rajasthan and 14 abroad. NEET UG attracted approximately 18,72,341 candidates. In Kota, 34 examination centers were established. In which over 19 thousand students took the exam.