REET 2022: Exam season is on in full swing in the country. While students are getting ready for various entrance examinations to get admission in graduate and post-graduate courses in universities and colleges, millions of candidates are all set to appear in various recruitment exams. Since these exams are sensitive to various factors, agencies conducting the tests have issued instructions and guidelines to be followed by candidates on the exam day. Special dress codes are also issued for the candidates appearing it the exams to keep a check on cheating in tests or leaking of question papers.

However, at some examination centres, things are being micromanaged and in the name of checking, candidates are being put through humiliating situations. Less than a week ago the inhumane checking procedure by exam centres was exposed when the female candidates appearing for NEET UG 2022 in Kerala were asked to remove their bras.

Even after the shocking incident in the NEET exam, the authorities have not taken any stringent action and once again female candidates appearing in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 were asked to remove dupattas and saree pins. The humiliating checking did not stop at just the removal of some clothing articles rather the sleeves of their Kurtas were cut and buttons were removed. As per media reports, some of the candidates were also asked to remove bandages from their wounds.

As the REET recruitment exam began in the Dungarpur district on July 23, 2022, a number of strict measures were taken regarding the entry of the candidates into the examination centres. For REET 2022, as many as 32 examination centres were set up in Dungarpur district.

As per reports, at Modern School, MB School, BEd College, Gurukul, Maharawal School, and Kishanlal Garg School, the dupattas of girl candidates were removed and kept with the exam conducting authorities.

Some of the REET 2022 candidates were even asked to remove their mangalsutras, bangles, and hair clips. They also had to remove their slippers, and shoes as well.

On Saturday (July 2023) a total of 11160 candidates appeared in REET 2022 in the first shift, while in the afternoon or the second shift, 9216 candidates appeared.

REET examination has been scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, 2022 in 2 shifts. The REET Level-1 exam 2022 is being held to hire candidates to teach students from classes 1 to 5, while the REET Level-2 exam 2022 is being held to recruit candidates to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

