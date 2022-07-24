IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has released the exam schedule for IIT JAM 2023. The application process for IIT JAM 2023 examination for various subjects will begin on September 7, 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for IIT JAM exam once the link is activated on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates will be allowed to apply for Joint Admission test for Masters till October 11.

IIT JAM 2023 Important Dates

Commencement of online application: September 7, 2022

Last date to apply for IIT JAM 2023: October 11, 2022

IIT JAM 2023 exam date: February 12, 2023

Application for admission process: April 11 to April 25, 2023

IIT JAM 2023 Exam schedule

IIT JAM 2023 Application fee

The application fees is ₹1800 for one test paper for all categories and ₹2500 for two test papers and ₹900 for one test paper for Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD and ₹1250/- for two test papers.

IIT JAM is conducted for admission in post graduate and integrated post graduate programmed in IITs, NITs and , IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats. It is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for 7 different subjects viz Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers

Live TV