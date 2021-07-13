हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Netizens rejoice as monsoon showers finally hit Delhi

After the rain the minimum temperature in the city will be 25.0 degrees, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees.

Netizens rejoice as monsoon showers finally hit Delhi

Delhi’s long wait for the monsoon finally comes to an end as the national capital receives rain showers.

The Southwest Monsoon reached the city 16 days behind schedule, making it the most delayed monsoon since 2002 when it hit the capital on July 19.

IMD had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain this morning (July 13).
 

However, the long-awaited monsoon showers in Delhi brought along inevitable traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city and many commuters struggled to drive past roads with ill-equipped drainage systems.

After the rain the minimum temperature in the city will be 25.0 degrees, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees.

K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD said the weather conditions in Delhi will continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon.

People were relieved to get some respite from the scorching heat wave. Many took to Twitter to express their joy, surprise and relief. Check out some twitterati reactions:

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiRainMonsoonTrafficwater logging
Next
Story

Delhi HC directs activist Saket Gokhale to pull down tweets against UN ASG Lakshmi Puri

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin may soon get WHO approval