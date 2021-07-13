Netizens rejoice as monsoon showers finally hit Delhi

Delhi’s long wait for the monsoon finally comes to an end as the national capital receives rain showers.

The Southwest Monsoon reached the city 16 days behind schedule, making it the most delayed monsoon since 2002 when it hit the capital on July 19.

IMD had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain this morning (July 13).



13/07/2021: 04:45 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Manesar) Rajaund, Assandh, Narwana (Haryana) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Pk9mAQtzzu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 12, 2021

However, the long-awaited monsoon showers in Delhi brought along inevitable traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city and many commuters struggled to drive past roads with ill-equipped drainage systems.

After the rain the minimum temperature in the city will be 25.0 degrees, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees.

K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD said the weather conditions in Delhi will continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon.

People were relieved to get some respite from the scorching heat wave. Many took to Twitter to express their joy, surprise and relief. Check out some twitterati reactions:

Le Delhi people to indian metrology department for their rain prediction in delhi . #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/alWE1GqAdD — Shekhar Singh (@Aslishekhar) July 11, 2021

As soon as the rain starts in Delhi, Twitter-#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/n7H8wyNwmH — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) July 13, 2021

As soon as, its starts raining. Delhiites starts rushing to Twitter-#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/KfaNpgABUH — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) July 13, 2021