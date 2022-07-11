NewsIndia
TEMJEN IMNA ALONG

Netizens search Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's wife on Google, his response wins Internet

Earlier last week, the Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs had grabbed headlines for his take on the "small eyes" of the northeastern Indians.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

New Delhi: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is once again in the limelight because of his humour. After his comments on the benefits of having "small eyes" went viral on social media platforms, the Nagaland BJP President is now winning hearts on the Internet because of his witty response to netizens searching his wife's name on Google search engine.  

Sharing a screenshot of the same on his official Twitter account, Temjen Imna Along on Sunday (July 10) said that he is "still looking for her". 

Since being posted, the response has gotten over 3,000 retweets and more than 35,000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

On occasion of World Population Day, stay single like me: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along 

On the occasion of World Population Day on Monday, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along asked people to be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing.

"Or Stay Single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today," he tweeted.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's take on 'small eyes' 

Earlier last week, the Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs had grabbed headlines for his take on the "small eyes" of the people from the northeast. Talking about how people say that the northeast Indians have small eyes, he had joked that they do have small eyes, but their "vision is sharp". Temjen Imna Along had also said that because he has small eyes, he can sleep when some long programme is going on.

"Because I have small eyes, less dirt enters my eyes," the 41-year-old MLA from Alongtaki had said while addressing a public programme.

His comment had gone viral on social media and was also shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

 
 
