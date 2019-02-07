हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

Never play with our order: SC summons former CBI director M Nageswara Rao for violating Muzaffarpur shelter home case order

The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious note of violation of its order in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case by former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious note of violation of its order in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case by former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao.

“We are going to take it very very seriously. You have played with the order of Supreme Court of India. God help you. Never play with SCs order,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told the CBI counsel.

The counsel of the probe agency had earlier informed the top court that two officials including Rao were involved in transferring A K Sharma, who was probing Bihar's shelter homes cases. 

The SC also issued a contempt notice to Rao and asked him to appear before it on February 12.

SC directs also directed the agency to give names of other officers who were part of the process in transferring Sharma. 

This is a developing story

