New India overcoming challenges of past, growing rapidly, says PM Narendra Modi in Himachal's Una

Una (Himachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Thursday dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park, said that the festival of Diwali has arrived early for Una and Himachal Pradesh, adding "Today I flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat train. This is the 4th Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country."

Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister said, "development of rural roadways, availability of water supply and healthcare facilities along with progress in digital infrastructure has always been the top priority of the government. New India is overcoming the challenges of the past and growing rapidly."

Una, HP | Development of rural roadways, availability of water supply & healthcare facilities along with progress in digital infrastructure has always been the top priority of the government. New India is overcoming the challenges of the past and growing rapidly: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/GMFX1d9ooa — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Attacking the Congress, he said, "I remember the condition of Himachal. No development was there. The earlier governments in Himachal and those sitting in Delhi also remained indifferent in fulfilling the needs of you people. They could never understand your hopes and aspirations," adding that it is the BJP government that is working towards the aspiration of the people and building new infrastructure.

PM Modi, who also laid the foundation of Bulk Drug Park here, said the pharma park will attract investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, adding "Medicines will become cheaper when both, raw materials and production, will be made in Himachal Pradesh."

The Prime Minister said the BJP government not just fulfilling the needs of the people of the 20th century, but is also bringing the modern facilities of the 21st century to every door in Himachal.

Highlighting the development of rural infrastructure, PM Modi said that rural roads are being constructed in Himachal at double the speed, while connectivity to Gram Panchayats is also being provided at a rapid pace. With an aim to give further impetus to the pharmaceutical sector, PM Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Prime Minister`s Office, the Drug Park will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore. The Park will help reduce dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region, said the PMO statement.

#WATCH | People raise 'Modi-Modi, Sher Aaya" slogans as they welcomed PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh's Una.



Today in Una, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train, dedicated IIIT Una to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park. pic.twitter.com/9R8u0wAOEg October 13, 2022

Earlier today, the Prime Minister flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, it is the fourth Vande Bharat train that has been introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration.

Himachal Pradesh | PM Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to Delhi, in the presence of CM Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw & Union minister & Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur



This is the 4th Vande Bharat train in the country. pic.twitter.com/xSFXI6HzMI — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express train, which accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds, will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel, heralding a new era of comfortable and enhanced rail travel experience.

Notably, this is the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country, the other three being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

(With ANI Inputs)