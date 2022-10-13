PM Narendra Modi flags off fourth Vande Bharat Express train, to run between Una-Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train at the Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh. The train will run between Una and Delhi and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in a shorter duration. The Prime Minister of India earlier inaugurated third Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, which was the first time Indian Railways used the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains, with many advanced features and enhanced safety.

"Himachal Pradesh is a second home for PM Modi. Tomorrow Vande Bharat train will be flagged off from Una to Delhi. Due to PM Modi's efforts, railway expansion has happened in Himachal Pradesh. Bulk Drug Park is also being built," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Vande Bharat train: Timings

As per officials, the train is set to run everyday except on Wednesdays and will halt at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. The train will start its operations at 5:50 am from New Delhi to Amb Andaura and will reach Amb Andaura railway station at 11:05 am. Meanwhile, during its return journey, the train will depart from Amb Andaura at 1 pm to reach New Delhi at 6:25 pm.

Introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi - Amb Andaura will be a harbinger of socio-economic development while boosting the tourism sector in the region.#VandeBharat pic.twitter.com/JPQfx8lyy4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 13, 2022

The fourth Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration. It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

The semi-high-speed train utilizes the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) for improved operational safety. Also, there are four emergency windows on every coach of the Vande Bharat train. Furthermore, it gets four platform side cameras, including rearview cameras outside the coach, instead of two earlier.

Vande Bharat Express: History

The first-ever Vande Bharat Express was flagged off to run between Delhi and Varanasi. The country’s first semi-high-speed train has stops in Allahabad and Kanpur as well. The second Vande Bharat train was introduced between Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra. Meanwhile, the third run between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

With agencies inputs