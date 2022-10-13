NewsRailways
PM NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi flags off fourth Vande Bharat Express train, to run between Una-Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off Una-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, which is more advanced, lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in a shorter duration as compared to previous trains.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi inaugurates fourth Vande Bharat train
  • The fourth Vande Bharat train will run from New Delhi to Himachal Pradesh
  • The train is set to run everyday except on Wednesday

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi flags off fourth Vande Bharat Express train, to run between Una-Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train at the Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh. The train will run between Una and Delhi and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in a shorter duration. The Prime Minister of India earlier inaugurated third Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, which was the first time Indian Railways used the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains, with many advanced features and enhanced safety.

"Himachal Pradesh is a second home for PM Modi. Tomorrow Vande Bharat train will be flagged off from Una to Delhi. Due to PM Modi's efforts, railway expansion has happened in Himachal Pradesh. Bulk Drug Park is also being built," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Vande Bharat train: Timings

As per officials, the train is set to run everyday except on Wednesdays and will halt at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. The train will start its operations at 5:50 am from New Delhi to Amb Andaura and will reach Amb Andaura railway station at 11:05 am. Meanwhile, during its return journey, the train will depart from Amb Andaura at 1 pm to reach New Delhi at 6:25 pm. 

Vande Bharat Express 2.0

The fourth Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration. It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

The semi-high-speed train utilizes the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) for improved operational safety. Also, there are four emergency windows on every coach of the Vande Bharat train. Furthermore, it gets four platform side cameras, including rearview cameras outside the coach, instead of two earlier.

Vande Bharat Express: History

The first-ever Vande Bharat Express was flagged off to run between Delhi and Varanasi. The country’s first semi-high-speed train has stops in Allahabad and Kanpur as well. The second Vande Bharat train was introduced between Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra. Meanwhile, the third run between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

With agencies inputs

Live Tv

PM Narendra ModiVande Bharat ExpressPM ModiIndian Railways

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra