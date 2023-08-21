New Noida? Security Guard Beaten In Dwarka Over Parking Dispute, Accused Booked; Watch

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked a 28-year-old person for allegedly thrashing a security guard under the influence of alcohol, said police Sunday. “The statement of the guard has been taken and a case under section 323, 341, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” the Delhi Police said.

As per the Delhi Police officials, the guard and the man had an argument over parking space in Dwarka Sector 6’s Manglik Apartments and the accused thrashed the guard multiple times. The man has been bound down.

The guard, Sadashiv Jha guard sustained an injury over his left eyebrow. In a purported video of the incident, the guard is seen with two-three other residents outside the man’s house. The residents accused the man of hitting the guard for no reason.



Poor security guard beaten up brutally by drunk man in Manglik Apartment Sector 6 Dwarka



Instead of apologizing, he blames the guard instead & even threatens to beat up those making video



NO ACTION AGAINST THIS MAN YET



WHY @DelhiPolice @DCPDwarka @CPDelhi @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/tkhMEid6pq — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 20, 2023

In the video, the family of the accused is seen scolding him initially but later arguing with the residents and defending their son. “Today, a PCR call was received at PS Dwarka South regarding a quarrel at Manglik Apartment, Sec 6, Dwarka. The guard Sadashiv Jha was allegedly beaten by a person Sahil over a parking issue. Medical examination of the alleged Sahil was also conducted and he was found to be under the influence of alcohol,” Delhi Police said.