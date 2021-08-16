New Union ministers gear up for ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit is all set for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra which is scheduled to begin today (August 16, 2021). This yatra is aimed at seeking blessings of the people and will be a four-day affair, starting from August 16 to 20. The yatra is organised for the seven new Union Ministers from Uttar Pradesh who were inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet last month.

The yatra will cover over 3,500 km which includes numerous Lok Sabha constituencies that can account for more than 120 assembly seats in the state. BJP State General Secretary and party MLC Govind Narayan Shukla have been given the command for the smooth execution of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s a detailed itinerary for the yatra, as per an ANI report:

Union Minister of State BL Verma`s Jan Ashirwad Yatra will commence from Mathura on August 16 and pass through Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and will conclude in Budaun on August 19.

The Yatra of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel will start from Firozabad on August 18 and will end in Mathura.

Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Verma will start Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Lalitpur on August 17 to seek the blessings of the people. The Yatra will pass via Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot and will end in Fatehpur on August 19.

Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishor will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Lucknow in the morning of August 16. He will start the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Unnao and conclude in Sitapur on August 18 passing via Rae Bareli and Barabanki.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra will reach Lucknow on the morning of August 16 and start his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Sandila Hardoi. It will end at Ambedkar Nagar on August 19 passing through Hardoi, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Gonda and Ayodhya.

Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel will start the Yatra from Prayagraj on August 18. The Yatra will end on August 19 in Mirzapur.

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary will also reach Lucknow in the morning on August 16. He will start the Yatra from Basti and will end in Maharajganj on August 18 via Siddharthnagar.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra comes at a time ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh which is scheduled to be held next year.

(With ANI inputs)

