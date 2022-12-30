New Year 2023: Over 70 percent Indians to celebrate at home, Here’s WHY

New Delhi: 2023 is about to hit the calendars and is expected to bring new hope and wishes along with the new year. However, as the Covid scare reaches India, 8 in 10 people are likely to ring in the New Year at home with immediate family members as the state governments advise against large gatherings, a report has said. Only 4 percent of citizens said they will attend big parties and community get-togethers to ring in the New Year, and 79 percent are likely to stay home and either celebrate with immediate family or not celebrate at all. While 12 percent plan to visit a friend's place to celebrate, 5 percent plan to avoid socialising in light of the increased Covid risk, according to social community engagement platform Local Circles.

"Given the Covid risk, those in big cities and celebrating must follow Covid appropriate norms of masking and social distancing regardless of whether their state or district mandates these norms or not," the findings showed.

The Karnataka government has advised that all large assemblies should be strictly outdoors, and as far as possible during the day to avoid late night and early mornings. For people over 60 years, those with comorbidities, and pregnant and lactating women, the government has advised them to stay away from such assemblies.

For hotels, pubs, restaurants, clubs, resorts, etc., where the celebrations are being organised, the government has restricted the number of guests to the existing seating capacity if held indoors. India reported 243 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 268 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Further, states like Andhra Pradesh have put up special restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve in Visakhapatnam. No vehicles will be allowed from Park Hotel to Coastal Battery through RK Beach Road between 5 pm to 6 pm the next day and the Telugu Talli flyover will be closed from 6 pm to 5 am on December 31.

(With inputs from IANS)