New year's eve: No buses allowed in Connaught Place after 7 pm

New Delhi: In the wake of New Year`s eve, buses won`t be allowed in the Connaught Place area after 7 pm on Thursday (December 31), informed Delhi Transport Department.

The Delhi Transport Department has also diverted routes of several buses.

" No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of the Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes from 8:00 pm on Thursday (December 31)," said Delhi Traffic Police.

Dr Eish Singhal, PRO Delhi Police creating awareness regarding latest DDMA guidelines dated 30.12.2020 for public gatherings in Delhi on 31st December, 2020 & 1st January, 2021@CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #WearAMask #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/pUfRnPrRn5 — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 31, 2020

" Public gatherings are not allowed in places like Connaught Place, India Gate beyond 11 pm on December 31 and January 1," informed DCP Dr Eish Singhal.

"People with only licensed premises will be exempted," he added.

He also informed that police have been deployed at various places to book those violating the norms.

Live TV