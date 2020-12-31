हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Year's Eve

New year's eve: No buses allowed in Connaught Place after 7 pm

Delhi Transport Department has informed that in the wake of New Year`s eve, buses won`t be allowed in the Connaught Place area after 7 pm.

New year&#039;s eve: No buses allowed in Connaught Place after 7 pm
File Photo

New Delhi: In the wake of New Year`s eve, buses won`t be allowed in the Connaught Place area after 7 pm on Thursday (December 31), informed Delhi Transport Department.

The Delhi Transport Department has also diverted routes of several buses.

" No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of the Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes from 8:00 pm on Thursday (December 31)," said Delhi Traffic Police.

 

" Public gatherings are not allowed in places like Connaught Place, India Gate beyond 11 pm on December 31 and January 1," informed DCP Dr Eish Singhal.

"People with only licensed premises will be exempted," he added.

He also informed that police have been deployed at various places to book those violating the norms.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
New Year's EveConnaught PlaceIndia Gate
Next
Story

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in all states, UTs on January 2
  • 1,02,66,674Confirmed
  • 1,48,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Four infected with COVID-19 strain in Delhi