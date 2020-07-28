NIA arrests Delhi University professor accused in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) arrested Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, who is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.

The 54-year old was working as an Associate Professor in the Department of English at Delhi University.

"This case arose out of Vishram Baug PS Pune regarding inciting people and giving provocative speeches during Elgar Parishad organized by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada, Pune on December 31, 2017, which promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property and state-wide agitation in Maharashtra," read NIA's official statement.

It added, "During the investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist), an organisation banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organizers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities."

Notably, the Pune Police had filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in this case on November 15, 2018, and February 21, 2019, respectively.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on January 24, 2020, and had arrested accused Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha in April 2020.

NIA said, "During further investigation, it was revealed that accused Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil was propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused."

Arrested Hany Babu, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) will be produced before NIA Special Court (Mumbai) on July 29 and his police custody will be sought for custodial interrogation.

Further investigation in the case is continued.