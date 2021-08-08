NIA conducts raids at multiple Jamaat-e-Islami residences in 14 Jammu and Kashmir districts

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (August 8) carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

An NIA official related to probe said that the agency sleuths along with the CRPF are carrying out searches at multiple locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror probe agency is carrying out searches at the premises linked to senior members of banned terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

An official said that the searches are underway in at least 40 locations, according to news agency IANS.

Searches are being carried out in Doda, Budgam, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Shopian, Rajouri and other districts of the union territory.

Searches are being held at the premises of Gul Mohd War, a resident of Manigam Ganderbal, who is the district head of JEI; Abdul Hamid Bhat, a resident of Gamchipora Batweena; Zahoor Ahmad Reshi, JEI member and former teacher now running a shop at Safapora; and the premises of Mehrajdin Reshi in Safapora.

Reshi is a former terrorist and now runs a shop.

In recent days, the NIA has carried out searches at different locations in two separate cases and also arrested a few people.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is an outfit that was banned by the central government in 2019 due to its pro-Pakistan and pro-separatist leanings.

A senior DIG and a team from Delhi had flown to Srinagar before the raids.

(With inputs from news agencies)

