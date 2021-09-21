हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Investigation Agency

NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir in Bathindi IED recovery case

The case relates to the recovery of 5 kg IED from a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Bathindi, Jammu on June 27, 2021.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (September 21) conducted searches at eight locations in Anantnag, Baramulla, Kulgam, Srinagar, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the Bathindi IED recovery case.

The agency said it found several digital devices and other incriminating materials from the premises of the suspects.

The case relates to the recovery of 5 kg IED from a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Bathindi, Jammu on June 27, 2021.

The NIA said that the conspiracy by LeT was aimed at causing an explosion in Jammu using the IED. The agency had earlier arrested three persons in the case.

The NIA said that their investigation revealed that Pakistan-based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J&K are planning terrorist activities in the union territory using the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability.

