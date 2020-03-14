हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

NIA raids Ghulam Mohammad Mir's residence in Baramulla

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning conducted fresh raids in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.

NIA raids Ghulam Mohammad Mir&#039;s residence in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning conducted fresh raids in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.

National Investigation Agency conducted a raid at the residence of Ghulam Mohammad Mir at Nilah in Pattan, Baramulla, today morning.

However, it was not immediately known regarding which case the national agency has raided there. More details in this regard are awaited.

The Agency has been conducting raids in Pulwama in connection with a terror funding case. In February, the Pulwama police arrested two terrorist associates on specific information. Incriminating materials including explosive substances and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

They were identified as Aquib Maqbool Lone and Naseer Ahmad Hurra both of whom hailed from Pulwama. As per police records, they were involved in assisting the active terrorists operating in the region.

Tags:
NIAGhulam Mohammad MirNIA raids in J&K
Next
Story

Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma was stabbed 12 times, had 33 blunt injuries, reveals autopsy

Must Watch

PT7M29S

Superfast Zee: Watch top news stories of the day