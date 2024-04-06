NIA Team Probing Medinipur Blast Case Stopped By Protesters In West Bengal, Car Vandalised

Kolkata: In a rerun of the attack on a team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, some officers of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) were allegedly heckled in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case. It may be recalled that a team of ED officers were surrounded, heckled and attacked by protesters in Sandeshkhali while raiding the residence of expelled and jailed TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and another ruling party leader in connection with an alleged food scam.

According to sources in the elite anti-terror probe agency, an NIA team visiting Puba Medinipur in connection with an ongoing probe into the blast case came under attack on Saturday. Sources said the vehicle in which the NIA officers were travelling was allegedly vandalised while a person was being picked up in connection with the case.

#WATCH | West Bengal: NIA officers had to face protesters in Sandeshkhali while they were carrying out an investigation in connection with the Bhupatinagar, East Medinipur blast case. People allegedly tried to stop the NIA team from taking the accused persons along with them.… pic.twitter.com/UVoAO6uuPQ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

In a video of the alleged incident that was widely shared on social media, locals were purportedly seen gathering around a vehicle, trying to stop the NIA team from taking the suspect along with them.

The villagers also pelted the vehicle with stones, sources added.

An island in the Sundarbans, Sandeshkhali, has been an epicentre of political discussions in the country because several women accused a suspended TMC politician Shajahan Sheikh, and people associated with him of sexual abuse and land grabbing. Recently, the Calcutta High Court said that what has happened in Sandeshkhali is extremely "shameful".

Earlier this year, the name of the suspended TMC leader Shahjahan surfaced first when a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to conduct a raid at his residence in connection with a ration scam and later was attacked by a mob.