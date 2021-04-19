हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Night curfew in Noida extended till April 30 as COVID-19 cases rise

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted besides central and state government officials and medical staff.

Night curfew in Noida extended till April 30 as COVID-19 cases rise
File Photo

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Monday (April 19) extended the night curfew in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30 in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 infection.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in an order, "The curfew which was earlier imposed till April 17 will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am till April 30 across the district, including Noida and Greater Noida."

According to the order, the restrictions imposed in the past during the night curfew will remain in force.

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted besides central and state government officials and medical staff.

Pregnant women and those in need of medical help are also exempted, according to the order.

Travellers going to airport, railway station and bus stand will be allowed movement during night time if they show valid travel tickets, according to the order.

Print and electronic media personnel are also exempted.

People violating the order will be punished under rules of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the administration warned.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh with nearly 31,000 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, besides 106 deaths linked to the pandemic, according to official figures updated till Monday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19covid-19 in indiaNight curfew
Next
Story

West Bengal election 2021: BJP limits crowd at PM Narendra Modi, others’ rallies, 500 allowed

Must Watch

PT26M20S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: How to fight against Corona 2.0?